ERNST REINTRODUCES VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN LEGISLATION

IOWA SENATOR JONI ERNST APPEARED WITH COLLEAGUES FROM BOTH POLITICAL PARTIES WEDNESDAY TO INTRODUCE A BIPARTISAN BILL REAUTHORIZING THE VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN ACT:

ERNST SAYS THE BILL BRINGS SURVIVORS THE HELP THEY NEED — PARTICULARLY IN RURAL AREAS.

SHE SAYS THE BILL NOT ONLY HELPS SURVIVORS — BUT IT ALSO LOOKS TO PREVENT SEXUAL ASSAULT.

DEMOCRAT SENATORS DIANNE FEINSTEIN OF CALIFORNIA AND DICK DURBIN OF ILLINOIS, WHO ARE ON THE SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE, WERE AMONG THOSE JOINING ERNST.

THE VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN ACT EXPIRED IN 2018 AND ERNST HAS BEEN WORKING WITH FEINSTEIN AND OTHERS SINCE THEN TO GET IT REAUTHORIZED.