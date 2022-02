SD SENATE COMMITTEE VOTES DOWN TRANSGENDER SCHOOL FACILITY BILL

A BILL THAT WOULD HAVE LIMITED TRANSGENDER STUDENTS’ ACCESS TO SCHOOL FACILITIES IN SOUTH DAKOTA IS DEAD IN THE LEGISLATURE FOR NOW.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE KILLED THE BILL TUESDAY NIGHT TO MOVE IT TO THE 41ST LEGISLATIVE DAY.

THE BILL GREW OUT OF A POLICY ADOPTED IN THE VERMILLION SCHOOL DISTRICT OVER USE OF SCHOOL FACILITIES AND WOULD HAVE BANNED TRANSGENDER STUDENTS FROM USING BATHROOM AND LOCKER FACILITIES THAT MATCH THEIR GENDER IDENTITY.

SENATOR DAVID WHEELER OF HURON SAID THE LEGISLATURE SHOULD NOT SET POLICY FOR SCHOOL BOARDS:

SENATOR TIMOTHY JOHNS OF LEAD SAYS HE WAS CONCERNED WITH THE POSSIBLE COSTS TO SCHOOLS:

COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN, SENATOR ART RUSCH OF VERMILLION, SAYS THERE ARE OTHER WAYS TO CHANGE THOSE POLICIES:

THE BILL WAS SENT TO THE FORTY FIRST DAY BY A VOTE OF SIX TO ONE.

Jerry Oster WNAX