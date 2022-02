REYNOLDS & GOVERNORS MULL MORE ANTI MANDATE ACTION

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SAYS SHE AND A GROUP OF OTHER REPUBLICAN GOVERNORS ARE MULLING MORE LEGAL ACTION IN HOPES OF NULLIFYING THE FEDERAL REQUIREMENT THAT HEALTH CARE WORKERS GET VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19.

A MONTH AGO, THE U.S. SUPREME COURT UPHELD THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION’S VACCINATION REQUIREMENT ON EMPLOYEES IN HEALTH CARE SETTINGS.

HCVAX1 OC……DON’T BELIEVE IN.” :17

REYNOLDS ALSO OBJECTS TO THE DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE REQUIREMENT THAT IOWA NATIONAL GUARD MEMBERS BE VACCINATED BY THIS SUMMER.

ABOUT ONE IN FIVE IOWA GUARD SOLIDERS HAVEN’T OBTAINED A COVID SHOT.

HCVAX2 OC…….WAY TO GO.” :14

REYNOLDS IS AMONG FIVE GOVERNORS WHO WROTE THE U.S. DEFENSE SECRETARY IN DECEMBER, ASKING HIM TO WITHDRAW THE COVID VACCINE MANDATE FOR THE NATIONAL GUARD. LAST WEEK, THE DEFENSE SECRETARY SAID THE VACCINATIONS ARE A PART OF ENSURING MILITARY READINESS AMONG ALL UNITS.

REYNOLDS ANNOUNCED A WEEK AGO THAT HER PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY PROCLAMATION WILL EXPIRE NEXT TUESDAY.