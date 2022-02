JOHNSON SENTENCED TO 22 YEARS IN FEDERAL PRISON

A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO 22 YEARS IN FEDERAL PRISON ON METH CONSPIRACY CHARGES.

66-YEAR-OLD MELROY JOHNSON SENIOR WAS FOUND GUILTY BY A JURY LAST JULY FOR CONSPIRACY TO DISTRIBUTE METH AND POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE METH.

EVIDENCE PRESENTED SHOWED JOHNSON TWO CO-CONSPIRATORS TRAVEL TO CALIFORNIA TO OBTAIN LARGE QUANTITIES OF METH AND DELIVER IT TO HIM IN SIOUX CITY FOR FURTHER DISTRIBUTION.

METH WAS ALSO MAILED FROM CALIFORNIA TO CO-CONSPIRATORS IN SIOUX CITY IN 2 TO 5 POUND PACKAGES, AS WELL AS COCAINE AND MARIJUANA.

JOHNSON HAD THREE PRIOR CONVICTIONS FOR DRUG TRAFFICKING, INCLUDING TWO PREVIOUS FEDERAL CONVICTIONS.