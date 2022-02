IOWA LAWMAKERS REVIEWING EDUCATION RELATED BILLS

UPDATE….THE SENATOR WHO IS THE FLOOR MANAGER OF THE EDUCATION FUNDING AND PARENTS BILL OF RIGHTS IS ILL, SO THE DEBATE OF THE BILLS WAS POSTPONED WEDNESDAY.

Updated 2:52 pm 2/9/22

AN ARRAY OF EDUCATION-RELATED BILLS HAVE BEEN UNDER CONSIDERATION AT THE IOWA CAPITOL TODAY (WEDNESDAY).

THE SENATE WAS TO DEBATE A BILL THAT WOULD INCREASE PER PUPIL SPENDING ON IOWA’S PUBLIC SCHOOLS BY TWO-AND-A-QUARTER OF A PERCENT, SLIGHTLY LESS THAN GOVERNOR REYNOLDS RECOMMENDED.

DEMOCRATIC SENATOR JACKIE SMITH OF SIOUX CITY, SAYS IT ISN’T ENOUGH TO ADDRESS THE WORKFORCE CRISIS IN IOWA’S K-THROUGH-12 PUBLIC SCHOOLS.

SMITH SAYS IOWA RANKS 40TH IN PER PUPIL SPENDING.

SENATOR JULIAN GARRETT, A REPUBLICAN FROM INDIANOLA, SAYS THERE ARE OTHER WAYS TO EVALUATE THE STATE INVESTMENT.

HOUSE REPUBLICANS ARE PROPOSING A TWO-AND-A-HALF PERCENT INCREASE IN THE STATE’S PER PUPIL ALLOCATION TO K-THROUGH-12 SCHOOLS — THE SAME AS GOVERNOR REYNOLDS — AND PLAN TO DEBATE IT TOMORROW (THURSDAY).

THE SENATE’S ALSO SCHEDULED TO DEBATE A “PARENT’S BILL OF RIGHTS” TODAY (WEDNESDAY) THAT WOULD REQUIRE SCHOOLS TO GET PARENTAL CONSENT BEFORE A STUDENT COULD ACCESS CONTENT THAT COULD BE CONSIDERED OBSCENE.

THERE WILL BE A SUBCOMMITTEE HEARING IN THE HOUSE ON A BILL THAT WOULD FORCE IOWA SCHOOLS TO INSTALL CAMERAS SO EVERY CLASS COULD BE LIVESTREAMED AND MONITORED BY PARENTS.

HOUSE DEMOCRATIC LEADER JENNIFER KONFRST OF WINDSOR HEIGHTS SAYS REPUBLICANS ARE VILLAINIZING TEACHERS.

ANOTHER BILL TO BE DISCUSSED AT THE CAPITOL WOULD REQUIRE THE IOWA AND IOWA STATE FOOTBALL TEAMS TO PLAY ONE ANOTHER EACH YEAR.

THAT WAS SCHEDULED FOR INITIAL REVIEW IN A HOUSE SUBCOMMITTEE AT NOON.