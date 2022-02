CAMERA IN CLASSROOM BILL TABLED IN IOWA HOUSE

A BILL THAT WOULD HAVE REQUIRED IOWA PUBLIC SCHOOLS TO INSTALL CAMERAS IN CLASSROOMS SO PARENTS COULD WATCH THE LIVESTREAM HAS BEEN TABLED IN THE IOWA HOUSE.

REPRESENTATIVE RAY SORENSON OF GREENFIELD, SAYS IT LACKED THE VOTES TO CLEAR A HOUSE SUBCOMMITTEE.

IN ADDITION TO THE COST OF INSTALLING CAMERAS IN CLASSROOMS AND UPGRADING LIVESTREAMING CAPACITY IN SCHOOLS, OPPONENTS OF THE BILL RAISED PRIVACY CONCERNS ABOUT SHOWING STUDENTS ON CAMERA.

REPRESENTATIVE NORLIN MOMMSEN OF DEWITT, THE BILL’S SPONSOR, SAYS HIS INTENT WAS TO HAVE THE CAMERA POINT TO THE FRONT OF THE CLASS:

MOMMSEN SAYS AFTER HE INTRODUCED THE BILL, THE SUPERINTENDENT OF CENTRAL DEWITT, HIS LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, PROMISED TO PROVIDE MORE TRANSPARENCY TO PARENTS.