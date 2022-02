SIOUX CITY MAY BE ADDING MORE BIKE LANES

SIOUX CITY IS EXPLORING ADDING MORE BIKE LANES ON CITY STREETS.

CHRIS MADSEN OF CITY PLANNING SAYS SIMPCO HAS CONTRACTED WITH RDG PLANNING AND DESIGN TO PREPARE THE BIKE LANE STUDY:

BIKEPATH1 OC…LANES & TRAILS. :11

THE CITY COUNCIL HEARD A PRESENTATION AT THEIR MONDAY MEETING FROM CHARLIE COWELL OF RDG PLANNING AND DESIGN:.

BIKEPATH2 OC………IDENTIFYING THESE ROUTES. :25

THERE ARE UP TO 21 BIKE LANES PLANNED WITH DIFFERENT PRIORITY LEVELS ASSIGNED TO EACH.

WHISPERING CREEK IS ONE OF THE HIGH PRIORITY AREAS.

BIKEPATH3 OC………OF FEASIBILITY. :11

THE COUNCIL TOOK NO ACTION ON THE PROPOSAL AND MORE DISCUSSION WILL TAKE PLACE IN THE FUTURE.