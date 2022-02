NEW TRIAL DATE SET FOR EVANS

A NEW TRIAL DATE HAS BEEN SET FOR A SIOUX CITY TEEN CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER IN THE SHOOTING DEATH LAST MAY OF A MAN OUTSIDE OF A WESTSIDE BAR.

17-YEAR-OLD DWIGHT C. EVANS OF SIOUX CITY IS CHARGED IN THE SHOOTING DEATH OF 22-YEAR-OLD MARTEZ HARRISON.

EVANS TRIAL WAS DELAYED LAST MONTH AFTER HIS ATTORNEYS WERE ALLOWED TO WITHDRAW FROM THE CASE.

A NEW TRIAL DATE HAS BEEN SET FOR JULY 26TH.

A SECOND SUSPECT IN THE CASE, 21-YEAR-OLD LAWRENCE CANADY, WILL BE SENTENCED FEBRUARY 25TH IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT ON CHARGES OF VOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER, WILLFUL INJURY CAUSING BODILY INJURY AND SERIOUS ASSAULT.

CANADY DID NOT FIRE THE SHOTS THAT RESULTED IN HARRISON’S DEATH, BUT ASSAULTED HIM.