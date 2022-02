MORNINGSIDE TO HOST 49TH ANNUAL JAZZ FESTIVAL

MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY WILL WELCOME OVER 40 HIGH SCHOOL JAZZ BANDS TO TAKE PART IN THEIR 49TH ANNUAL JAZZ FESTIVAL IN EPPLEY AUDITORIUM FROM WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY.

ERIK MAHON IS THE UNIVERSITY’S DIRECTOR OF JAZZ STUDIES:

JAZZ1 OC……….MAYBE EVER. :11

THE HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS WILL NOT JUST COMPETE, BUT ALSO LEARN FROM A HOST OF JAZZ CLINICIANS FROM AROUND THE MIDWEST:

JAZZ2 OC……..SIOUXLAND REGION :21

THE FESTIVAL IS FREE TO THE PUBLIC AND INCLUDES OPPORTUNITIES TO LISTEN TO SOME GREAT MUSIC:

JAZZ3 OC………AS WELL. :22

THE HIGH SCHOOL BANDS BEGIN COMPETING AT 8 A.M. EACH DAY, WRAPPING UP LATE AFTERNOON OR EARLY EVENING.