LOW RUNOFF PREDICTED FOR MISSOURI RIVER THIS YEAR

THE U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS IS PREDICTING LOW RUNOFF INTO THE MISSOURI RIVER THIS YEAR.

SPOKESMAN RYAN LARSON WITH THE CORPS IN OMAHA SAYS THEIR FORECAST HASN’T CHANGED MUCH FROM THE PREVIOUS MONTH:

LARSON SAYS MOUNTAIN SNOWPACK IS ALSO RUNNING WELL BELOW NORMAL, BUT THERE IS STILL TIME FOR ACCUMULATION:

LARSON DOES SAYS THOUGH THAT THEY DON’T SEE MUCH CHANGE AHEAD THIS YEAR:

THE CORPS PREDICTS ENOUGH WATER WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR MOST USERS, BUT THEY MAY HAVE TO SHORTEN THE BARGE TRAFFIC SEASON BY A WEEK OR MORE.

Jerry Oster WNAX