LOCAL HABITAT FOR HUMANITY NEEDS HOME OWNERS

SIOUXLAND HABITAT FOR HUMANITY HAS AN UNUSUAL CHALLENGE, THEY ARE BUILDING NEW HOMES BUT DON’T HAVE ANYONE APPLYING FOR THEM.

SPOKESMAN KEVIN MCCORMICK SAYS THEY HAVE A TWO FAMILY DUPLEX IN THE UNITY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AREA IN SIOUX CITY AND ARE BUILDING SINGLE FAMILY HOUSES IN ALTON AND HOSPERS IOWA:

MCCORMICK SAYS THERE IS AN APPLICATION PROCESS, AS WELL AS INCOME ELIGIBILITY GUIDELINES TO FOLLOW:

MCCORMICK SAYS THERE ARE THREE KEY THINGS APPLICANTS NEED TO HAVE, A PERSONAL NEED, A WILLINGNESS TO PARTNER WITH THE AGENCY IN THE PROJECT, AND AN ABILITY TO PAY. A FAMILY OF FOUR NEEDS TO MAKE AT LEAST $30,000 BUT NOT MORE THAN $60,000 ANNUALLY.

THE FINANCIAL TERMS ARE GEARED TO HELP THE LOW TO MODERATE INCOME FAMILIES:

APPLICATIONS TO BE A HABITAT HOMEOWNER WILL BE ACCEPTED FROM MARCH 1ST THROUGH THE 31ST, BUT THEY ENCOURAGE INTERESTED FAMILIES TO BEGIN WORKING ON THE APPLICATION AHEAD OF TIME.

COMPLETED APPLICATIONS CAN BE SCANNED AND EMAILED TO INFO@SIOUXLANDHABITAT.ORG OR DELIVERED TO THE SIOUXLAND HABITAT FOR HUMANITY OFFICE LOCATED AT 1150 TRI-VIEW AVE IN SIOUX CITY.