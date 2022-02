FIRE UNITS FROM SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA ARE AT THE SCENE OF AN EXPLOSION AND FIRE AT LONGS PROPANE IN YANKTON.

THE BUSINESS IS LOCATED ON HIGHWAY 50.

FIRE UNITS FROM YANKTON, GAYVILLE & LESTERVILLE ARE ON THE SCENE FIGHTING THE FIRE.

THERE IS NO WORD ON INJURIES AT THIS TIME.

Photo from Jerry Oster WNAX