EXPLOSION & FIRE IN YANKTON, SD (Update)

AN EXPLOSION AND FIRE TUESDAY MORNING AT LONG’S PROPANE JUST EAST OF YANKTON, SOUTH DAKOTA ON HIGHWAY 50 INJURED ONE PERSON AND DESTROYED A SERVICE BUILDING.

YANKTON FIRE CHIEF BRAD MOSER SAYS THE CALL CAME IN ABOUT 9:30 A.M. AND IT LOOKS LIKE A PROPANE TANK IN THE SERVICE BUILDING CAUGHT FIRE:

LONGS1 OC…….BLEED OFF. :18

MOSER SAYS ONE EMPLOYEE WAS INJURED DURING THE INCIDENT:

LONGS2 OC………INJURIES ARE :08

YANKTON FIREFIGHTERS WERE ASSISTED BY UNITS FROM THE GAYVILLE AND LESTERVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENTS.

MOSER SAYS THEY HAD THIRTY TO FORTY FIREFIGHTERS ON SCENE.

Thanks to Jerry Oster WNAX

———————————————————

FIRE UNITS FROM SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA ARE AT THE SCENE OF AN EXPLOSION AND FIRE AT LONGS PROPANE IN YANKTON.

THE BUSINESS IS LOCATED ON HIGHWAY 50.

FIRE UNITS FROM YANKTON, GAYVILLE & LESTERVILLE ARE ON THE SCENE FIGHTING THE FIRE.

THERE IS NO WORD ON INJURIES AT THIS TIME.

Photo from Jerry Oster WNAX