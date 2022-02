A University of South Dakota student is celebrating a big win after hitting a stunning half-court shot at Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

Mary Margaret Borer was participating in a contest during half-time at the South Dakota-South Dakota State basketball game when she made the ten-thousand dollar winning shot.

The crowd burst into cheers at her accomplishment and Borer went home happy despite South Dakota State’s defeat of the Coyotes 89 to 79.