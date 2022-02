TURNER SYNDROME AFFECTS 1 IN 2000 NEWBORN GIRLS

TURNER SYNDROME IS A CHROMOSOMAL DISORDER THAT AFFECTS ONE IN EVERY 2000 NEWBORN GIRLS.

THE DISORDER HAS TWO COMMON SYMPTOMS, SHORT STATURE WHICH CAN BE TREATED IN CHILDREN WITH GROWTH HORMONE AND PREMATURE OVARIAN FAILURE, WHICH REQUIRES LIFE LONG ESTROGEN REPLACEMENT FOR DEVELOPMENT AND HEALTH.

NICOLE CLEVELAND OF SERGEANT BLUFF WAS DIAGNOSED WITH TURNER SYNDROME AT BIRTH:

TURNER6 OC……….IN YOUR CHROMOSOMES. :20

THE CHROMOSOME ISSUE IS WHAT IS BEHIND THE DISORDER ALSO KNOWN AS T-S:

TURNER7 OC………HEALTH COMPLICATIONS. :09

THOSE OTHER COMPLICATIONS MAY INCLUDE CONGENITAL HEART OR KIDNEY DEFECTS, THYROID AND VISION ISSUES, MOTOR ISSUES, HYPERTENSION, ANXIETY AND DEPRESSION:

TURNER8 OC………. PRODUCTIVE LIFE. :15

CLEVELAND SAYS EARLY DIAGNOSIS OF T-S IS KEY:

TURNER9 OC…FOR THEM. :23

FOR INSTANCE GROWTH HORMONE TREATMENT WOULD NOT BE EFFECTIVE AFTER THEIR MID TO LATE TEENS.

TURNER SERVED TWO TERMS ON THE SERGEANT BLUFF CITY COUNCIL AND IS WRITING A BOOK ON HER EXPERIENCES CALLED THE BUTTERFLY CHRONICLES.

THE BUTTERFLY IS THE SYMBOL FOR GIRLS AND WOMEN WITH T-S.

IF YOU WANT TO FIND OUT MORE ABOUT TURNER SYNDROME, YOU MAY GO ONLINE TO WWW DOT TSG ALLIANCE DOT ORG.