RICKETTS TO LEAD TRADE MISSION TO U.K. & IRELAND

GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS, PLUS THE NEBRASKA DEPARTMENTS OF ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND AGRICULTURE HAVE ANNOUNCED PLANS FOR A TRADE MISSION TO THE UNITED KINGDOM AND IRELAND THIS AUGUST:

RICKETTS SAYS THE COUNTRIES ARE ALREADY MAJOR TRADING PARTNERS WITH NEBRASKA, AS DATA FROM THE U.S. CENSUS BUREAU AND U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE SHOWING THAT EXPORTS FROM NEBRASKA TO THE UNITED KINGDOM AND IRELAND TOTALED OVER A BILLION DOLLARS FROM 2010-2020:

COMPANIES BASED IN THE UK ALSO EMPLOY SEVERAL THOUSAND NEBRASKANS IN 21 COMMUNITIES AROUND THE STATE:

BUSINESSES INTERESTED IN PARTICIPATING IN THE TRADE MISSION SHOULD CONTACT THE NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT.

THE TRADE MISSION RUNS AUGUST 20TH-28TH.