KAUFMANN CONFIDENT IOWA WILL KEEP 1ST IN NATION CAUCUS STATUS

IOWA’S G-O-P CHAIRMAN SAYS A NATIONAL PANEL HE’S BEEN LEADING IS UNANIMOUSLY BACKING A REPORT THAT WOULD SECURE FIRST-IN-THE-NATION STATUS FOR THE IOWA REPUBLICAN PARTY’S CAUCUSES IN 2024.

KAUF1 OC…….OUT BETTER.” :04

THAT’S JEFF KAUFMANN, WHO’S BEEN CHAIRMAN OF THE NATIONAL PARTY’S PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATING PROCESS COMMITTEE.

HE SAYS THE GROUP REVIEWED OPTIONS FOR REARRANGING THE TIMING OF PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARIES AND CAUCUSES, BUT THE FINAL REPORT RECOMMENDS THAT NO CHANGES BE MADE, WHICH WOULD LEAVE IOWA AS FIRST-IN-THE-NATION.

KAUFMANN SAYS HE’S HOPEFUL G-O-P LEADERS FROM OTHER STATES WILL RATIFY THE PLAN TO HAVE IOWA CAUCUSES FIRST, FOLLOWED BY NEW HAMPSHIRE’S PRIMARY AND CONTESTS IN NEVADA AND SOUTH CAROLINA — BUT HE’S NOT TAKING IT FOR GRANTED.

KAUF2 OC………RIGHT NOW.” :09

LAST WEEKEND, A GROUP OF DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL COMMITTEE MEMBERS DISCUSSED CHANGES TO THEIR PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATING PROCESS AND AIRED COMPLAINTS ABOUT THE CAUCUS PROCESS.

KAUFMANN SAYS HE HAS FULL FAITH IN IOWA DEMOCRATIC PARTY LEADERS WHO ARE MAKING THE CASE THAT THEIR PARTY’S CAUCUSES SHOULD REMAIN FIRST IN 2024.

KAUF3 OC…….IT’S ETHNIC DIVERSITY” :18

KAUFMANN IS AT HIS EASTERN IOWA FARM AND HAS PARTICIPATED REMOTELY IN THIS WEEK’S REPUBLICAN NATIONAL COMMITTEE GATHERING IN UTAH.

RADIO IOWA