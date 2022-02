GLASS RECYCLING BINS TO UNDERGO REPAIRS

SIOUX CITY’S SIX PURPLE GLASS RECYCLING CONTAINER BINS WILL START UNDERGOING NEEDED MAINTENANCE ONE AT A TIME BEGINNING THIS WEEK.

THE FIRST OF THE FIVE YEAR OLD CONTAINERS TO BE SERVICED IS LOCATED AT THE HY-VEE STORE AT 2827 HAMILTON BOULEVARD.

THAT ONE WILL BE REMOVED FOR REPAIRS ON WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 9TH AND WILL BE UNAVAILABLE FOR APPROXIMATELY 3 WEEKS.

THE OTHER CONTAINERS AT THE FAREWAY STORES ON WAR EAGLE DRIVE AND INDIAN HILLS DRIVE, PLUS HY-VEE STORES ON GORDON DRIVE AND NEAR THE SOUTHERN HILLS MALL PLUS THE ONE AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER/LONG LINES FAMILY REC CENTER PARKING LOT AT 401 GORDON DRIVE WILL STILL BE AVAILABLE, AS WELL AS THE CITIZEN’S CONVENIENCE CENTER AT 5800 28TH STREET.

TO DATE, THE GLASS RECYCLING PROGRAM HAS RESULTED IN APPROXIMATELY 1,000 TONS OF GLASS MADE AVAILABLE FOR RECYCLING FROM OUR COMMUNITY.