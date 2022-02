AFGHAN REFUGEE MEETING MONDAY NIGHT AT MARY TREGLIA HOUSE

A MEETING WILL BE HELD TONIGHT (MONDAY) AT THE MARY J. TREGLIA COMMUNITY HOUSE ON HOW THE PUBLIC CAN ASSIST AFGHAN REFUGEES COMING TO NORTHWEST IOWA TO START A NEW LIFE IN THE UNITED STATES.

THE NATIONAL IMMIGRATION FORUM IS SPONSORING THE MEETING WHICH RUNS FROM 7 P.M. UNTIL 8 P.M. AT THE COMMUNITY HOUSE LOCATED AT 900 JENNINGS STREET.

ATTENDEES WILL HEAR FROM REZA AKRAMI ABOUT HIS EXPERIENCE COMING TO THE SIOUX CITY REGION AND HALIMA SHOKURT, A NORTHWESTERN COLLEGE STUDENT WHO LEFT KABUL, AFGHANISTAN AS THE TALIBAN TOOK CONTROL.

SHE SPENT TIME WORKING WITH AFGHANS AT FORT MCCOY, WIS., AND ALSO WORKED FOR THE MARY TREGLIA HOUSE IN SIOUX CITY TO HELP RESETTLE AFGHAN INDIVIDUALS AND FAMILIES.