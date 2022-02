ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE TO RETURN TO SIOUX CITY

THE SIOUX CITY ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE WILL RETURN AFTER A TWO YEAR HIATUS THIS ST. PATRICK’S DAY.

THE PARADE WILL START AT 6 P.M. ON THURSDAY, MARCH 17TH IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY ON HISTORIC 4TH STREET, STARTING AT IOWA STREET AND HEADING WEST DOWN 4TH, ENDING AT WATER STREET.

FAMILIES WITH IRISH HERITAGE ARE A STAPLE OF THE PARADE AND ALL AREA RESIDENTS ARE INVITED TO SIGN UP TO CREATE A FLOAT, RIDE IN A VEHICLE OR WALK THE PARADE ROUTE.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT SPONSORING THE PARADE OR PARTICIPATING IN IT, VISIT WWW.SIOUX CITYSTPATS.COM.