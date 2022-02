NEW PROPOSAL WOULD ELECT NEBRASKA STATE SENATORS BY POLITICAL PARTY

NEBRASKA STATE SENATORS ARE ELECTED ON A NON-PARTISAN STATUS.

THE NEBRASKA CONSTITUTION REQUIRES STATE SENATORS TO BE NOMINATED AND ELECTED ON BALLOTS THAT DO NOT LIST THEIR POLITICAL PARTY AFFILIATION.

A PROPOSAL SPONSORED BY STERLING SENATOR JULIE SLAMA, WOULD PLACE A PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT ON THE 2022 GENERAL ELECTION BALLOT TO REMOVE THAT PROVISION.

SLAMA SAYS LISTING PARTY AFFILIATION WOULD PREVENT CANDIDATES FROM DECEIVING VOTERS ABOUT THEIR POLITICAL AFFILIATION.

SHE SAYS WHILE CAMPAIGNING FOR OFFICE. SLAMA WAS CONTINUALLY ASKED IF SHE WAS A DEMOCRAT OR A REPUBLICAN.

SEVERAL FORMER STATE SENATORS FROM BOTH POLITICAL PARTIES TESTIFIED IN OPPOSITION TO THE PROPOSAL,

FORMER SENATOR DIANNA SCHIMEK OF LINCOLN SAID THAT ALTHOUGH THE PROPOSAL WOULD REMOVE ONLY ONE LINE FROM THE STATE CONSTITUTION, IT WOULD PROFOUNDLY CHANGE HOW THE LEGISLATURE FUNCTIONS.

SHE SAYS LAWMAKERS WOULD BE LESS LIKELY TO WORK COOPERATIVELY IN A FORMALLY PARTISAN LEGISLATURE,

NO ACTION HAS BEEN TAKEN ON THE PROPOSAL.