NEW COVID CASES CONTINUE TO DECLINE IN LOCAL SCHOOLS

POSITIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT DROPPED AGAIN LAST WEEK.

THE DISTRICT REPORTED 20 NEW POSITIVE CASES IN STUDENTS, WHICH IS ONE TENTH OF ONE PER CENT OF STUDENTS ENROLLED.

THAT’S DOWN FROM 86 LAST WEEK AND 168 TWO WEEKS AGO.

THERE WERE 11 NEW POSITIVE REPORTS AMONG STAFF MEMBERS, WHICH IS A HALF PER CENT OF DISTRICT STAFF.

THAT’S DOWN FROM 42 LAST WEEK AND 67 THE PREVIOUS WEEK TO THAT.

NATIONWIDE COVID CASES HAVE DECREASED IN 49 OF OUR 50 STATES, WITH ONLY MAINE REPORTING AN INCREASE.