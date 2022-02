MILFORD, IOWA SHOOTING VICTIM DIES FROM INJURIES

THE WOMAN SHOT IN THE PARKING LOT OF A MILFORD, IOWA BUSINESS LAST THURSDAY MORNING HAS DIED FROM HER INJURIES.

A STATEMENT ON THE CARING BRIDGE SITE FOR SHELBY WOIZESCHKE SAYS SHE DIED SUNDAY.

SHE WAS AN EMPLOYEE OF THE GRAPE TREE MEDICAL STAFFING BUSINESS IN MILFORD AND WAS SHOT MULTIPLE TIMES IN THE COMPANY PARKING LOT.

THE SUSPECT IN THE SHOOTING, 25-YEAR-OLD CHRISTIAN GOYNE-YARNS OF SPIRIT LAKE, WAS CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER.

HE WAS IDENTIFIED BY THE VICTIM WHEN SHE CALLED 9-1-1 AFTER BEING SHOT. AND WAS ARRESTED IN SPIRIT LAKE ABOUT AN HOUR LATER.

GOYNE-YARNS IS NOW BEING HELD ON ONE MILLION DOLLARS BOND.IN DICKINSON COUNTY.

SHELBY WOIZESCHKE IS SURVIVED BY HER TWO SONS, AGES 5 AND 3.

