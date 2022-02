CARLIN WORKING ON COVID MEDICAL CARE BILLS IN IOWA SENATE

SUBCOMMITTEES IN THE IOWA SENATE HAVE BEEN DISCUSSING MEASURES RELATED TO MEDICAL CARE IN THE PANDEMIC.

SENATE FILE 2117 WAS ORIGINALLY DRAFTED TO GIVE IOWANS WHO HAD BEEN PLACED ON A VENTILATOR THE RIGHT TO TRY ALTERNATIVE MEDICINES IN THE TREATMENT OF SICKNESS INCLUDING COVID-19.

SENATOR JIM CARLIN OF SIOUX CITY HAS PROPOSED SF-2031, A BILL THAT PERMITTED PHYSICIANS TO PRESCRIBE IVERMECTIN AND HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE WITHOUT ANY THREAT OF SANCTION.

SENATOR JEFF EDLER SAYS HE WILL AMEND HIS END-OF-LIFE LEGISLATION TO PERMIT THE ADMINISTRATION OF THOSE MEDICATIONS IN THE TREATMENT OF COVID-19 IN THE EARLY ONSET STAGES.

CARLIN SAYS PHYSICIANS AROUND THE STATE HAVE HAD PRESCRIPTIONS FOR THESE MEDICATIONS DENIED BY PHARMACIES AND IN SOME INSTANCES, WERE SANCTIONED FOR DOING SO.

ANOTHER BILL, SENATE FILE 2028, WOULD REQUIRE PARENTAL NOTIFICATION AND CONSENT PRIOR TO THE VACCINATION OF MINOR CHILDREN.

IT HAS PASSED OUT OF A SUBCOMMITTEE AND WILL BE CONSIDERED BY THE HUMAN RESOURCES COMMITTEE.

IOWA HAS NO LAW MANDATING PARENTAL CONSENT PRIOR TO THE ADMINISTRATION OF A VACCINE.