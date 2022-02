YANKTON MAN ARRESTED AFTER CLAY COUNTY PURSUIT

A YANKTON MAN IS FACING CHARGES FOLLOWING A PURSUIT LATE THURSDAY IN CLAY COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA.

A SOUTH DAKOTA HIGHWAY PATROL TROOPER TRIED TO MAKE A TRAFFIC STOP JUST BEFORE 11:30 P.M. ON HIGHWAY 50, ONE MILE WEST OF VERMILLION.

THE VEHICLE SPED AWAY EAST ON HIGHWAY 50 AND THEN NORTH ON INTERSTATE 29, COMING TO A STOP ON I-29 AT MILE MARKER 35.

THE DRIVER, 37-YEAR-OLD KEITH BOBELDYK OF YANKTON, WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY WITHOUT INCIDENT.

HE WAS THE ONLY OCCUPANT.

CHARGES ARE PENDING WITH THE STATE’S ATTORNEY.