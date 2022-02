WOODBURY REPUBLICANS TO CAUCUS IN 6 LOCATIONS (UPDATE)

MONDAY IS CAUCUS NIGHT IN IOWA.

WOODBURY COUNTY REPUBLICANS WILL GATHER AT SIX LOCATIONS, INCLUDING TWO IN SIOUX CITY.

COUNTY GOP CHAIRMAN BOB HENDERSON SAYS FLOYD BOULEVARD IS THE DIVIDING LINE FOR THE SIOUX CITY LOCATIONS:

THOSE AT WESTERN IOWA TECH WILL CAUCUS IN THE ROCKLIN ROOM AND USE THE FIRST TWO ENTRANCES AS YOU COME INTO THE CAMPUS.

THERE ARE FOUR RURAL LOCATIONS IN MOVILLE, HORNICK, SLOAN AND CORRECTIONVILLE.

HENDERSON SAYS THE BOUNDARIES AND PRECINCT NUMBERS HAVE CHANGED BECAUSE OF REDISTRICTING FROM THE U.S. CENSUS, AND THAT’S PART OF WHY IT’S IMPORTANT TO ATTEND MONDAY’S CAUCUS:

IF THIS IS YOUR FIRST CAUCUS, YOU MAY WANT TO SHOW UP A LITTLE EARLY TO SIGN IN.

HENDERSON SAYS YOU CAN ALSO REGISTER TO VOTE:

DOORS OPEN FOR THE CAUCUS CHECK-IN AT 6:00 P.M. AT EACH LOCATION WITH THE CAUCUS START TIME PROMPTLY AT 7:00 P.M.