ONE DEAD IN CRASH NEAR ELK POINT

A ONE-VEHICLE CRASH NEAR ELK POINT HAS CLAIMED THE LIFE OF THE DRIVER.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA HIGHWAY PATROL SAYS THE UNIDENTIFIED 54-YEAR-OLD DRIVER WAS SOUTHBOUND ON INTERSTATE 29 SIX MILES NORTH OF ELK POINT AROUND 4:40 THURSDAY AFTERNOON WHEN HIS S-U-V ENTERED THE MEDIAN.

THE DRIVER OVER CORRECTED AND THE VEHICLE WENT ACROSS BOTH SOUTHBOUND LANES, INTO THE WEST DITCH AND ROLLED.

THE DRIVER, WHO WAS NOT WEARING A SEAT BELT, WAS THROWN FROM THE VEHICLE.

HE WAS FLOWN TO A SIOUX CITY, IOWA HOSPITAL WHERE HE WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD.

NOBODY ELSE WAS IN THE VEHICLE DURING THE CRASH.