MILFORD SHOOTING SUSPECT HELD ON $500,000 BOND

AUTHORITIES SAY THE WOMAN SHOT IN A PARKING LOT OF A MILFORD, IOWA BUSINESS THURSDAY MORNING IS IN CRITICAL CONDITION.

THE VICTIM WAS SHOT MULTIPLE TIMES SHORTLY AFTER 8 A.M. OUTSIDE OF THE GRAPE TREE MEDICAL STAFFING BUILDING AND WAS LATER AIRLIFTED TO A SIOUX FALLS HOSPITAL.

THE SUSPECT IN THE SHOOTING, 25-YEAR-OLD CHRISTIAN GOYNE-YARNS OF SPIRIT LAKE, HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER.

HE WAS IDENTIFIED BY THE VICTIM WHEN SHE CALLED 9-1-1 AFTER BEING SHOT. AND WAS ARRESTED IN SPIRIT LAKE ABOUT AN HOUR LATER.

GOYNE-YARNS IS BEING HELD ON $500,000 BOND.

THE IOWA D-C-I IS LEADING THE ONGOING INVESTIGATION IN THE CASE.