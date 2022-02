MANY WEAR RED FOR HEART HEALTH

IOWANS WERE WEARING RED FRIDAY AS PART OF AN EDUCATION CAMPAIGN ABOUT THE IMPORTANCE OF HEART HEALTH.

CHRISSY MEYER OF THE IOWA AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION, SAYS GO RED FOR WOMEN DAY WAS LAUNCHED IN 2004 TO RAISE AWARENESS.

WEARRED1 OC……. “THAT FACT” :14

THE EFFORT HAS SEEN SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS OVER THE YEARS.

WEARRED2 OC….”HEALTH RISKS” :17

ALMOST 7,000 IOWANS DIE OF HEART DISEASE EVERY YEAR, THE LEADING CAUSE OF DEATH IN IOWA SINCE 1920.

CORONARY HEART DISEASE IS RESPONSIBLE FOR ABOUT ONE OF EVERY FIVE DEATHS IN IOWA.

Radio Iowa