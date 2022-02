A REMINDER THAT THE 20TH ANNUAL RIVER-CADE CARDBOARD SLED RACES WILL BE HELD AT CONE PARK THIS WEEKEND.

THE SLED RACES WILL BE HELD ON SUNDAY WITH FOUR AGE DIVISIONS WITH TROPHIES AND PRIZES AWARDED TO THE TOP THREE FINISHERS IN EACH DIVISION.

IT’S THE FIRST EVENT TO BE HELD THIS YEAR FOR RIVER CADE’S 59TH YEAR.

CHECK IN BEGINS AT NOON WITH JUDGING FOR THE MOST CREATIVE SLED AT 1 P.M.

THE RACES BEGIN AT 2 P.M. AT CONE PARK.