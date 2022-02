WOMAN SHOT, SUSPECT ARRESTED IN MILFORD (Update)

A SUSPECT IS IN CUSTODY FOLLOWING A SHOOTING IN MILFORD, IOWA THURSDAY MORNING.

DICKINSON COUNTY COURT DOCUMENTS SAYS A WOMAN WAS SHOT AT LEAST TWO TIMES IN THE PARKING LOT OF GRAPE TREE MEDICAL STAFFING AROUND 8 A.M.

THE SUSPECT, 25-YEAR-OLD CHRISTIAN GOYNE-YARNS, WAS IDENTIFIED BY THE VICTIM WHEN SHE CALLED 9-1-1.

HE WAS ARRESTED A SHORT TIME LATER.

GOYNE-YARNS IS CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER AND WAS BOOKED INTO THE DICKINSON COUNTY JAIL.

OFFICIALS SAY LOCAL SCHOOLS AND THE MEDICAL STAFFING BUSINESS WERE PLACED ON LOCKDOWN FOLLOWING THE SHOOTING.

THOSE LOCKDOWNS WERE LIFTED BUT SPIRIT LAKE CANCELLED CLASSES FOR THE DAY.

UPDATED 4:22 PM 2/3/22

——————————————

A SUSPECT IS IN CUSTODY FOLLOWING A SHOOTING IN MILFORD, IOWA THIS MORNING.

A SPOKESPERSON FOR THE CITY SAYS A WOMAN WAS SHOT THREE TIMES IN THE PARKING LOT OF GRAPE TREE MEDICAL STAFFING AROUND 8:20 A.M.

LOCAL SCHOOLS AND THE BUSINESS WERE PLACED ON LOCKDOWN.

THOSE LOCKDOWNS WERE LIFTED BUT SPIRIT LAKE CANCELLED CLASSES FOR THE DAY.

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION HAS TAKEN OVER THE CASE..

Updated 2:10 p.m. 2/3/22

Photos courtesy CBS-14