SD LAWMAKERS EXPLAIN WHY HEARTBEAT BILL FAILED IN COMMITTEE

REPUBLICAN STATE LAWMAKERS IN SOUTH DAKOTA ARE EXPLAINING WHY THE HOUSE STATE AFFAIRS COMMITTEE DENIED THE INTRODUCTION OF GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM’S HEARTBEAT BILL THAT WOULD PREVENT AN ABORTION ONCE A HEARTBEAT CAN BE DETECTED.

REPRESENTATIVE CHRIS JOHNSON OF RAPID CITY SAYS THE COMMITTEE FOLLOWED PROPER PROCEDURE:

JOHNSON, THE ASSISTANT MAJORITY LEADER IN THE HOUSE, SAYS SINCE NO OTHER LAWMAKER SECONDED HIS MOTION TO CONSIDER THE BILL, IT WASN’T:

NOEM ISSUED A STATEMENT WEDNESDAY SAYING “IT GRIEVES ME THAT THEY WOULD TAKE THIS UNPRECEDENTED ACTION AT THIS TIME BASED ON THE ADVICE OF ONE OUT-OF-STATE LAWYER.”

REPRESENTATIVE KENT PETERSON OF SALEM CHAIRS THE STATE AFFAIRS COMMITTEE, AND SAYS IT WAS AN UNUSUAL SITUATION:

PETERSON SAYS THERE ARE OTHER WAYS THE BILL COULD HAVE BEEN PRESENTED:

JOHNSON SAYS HE THOUGHT THE BILL SHOULD HAVE A HEARING, AND IT WAS A SURPRISE THAT THERE WAS NO SECOND TO HIS MOTION.

HE AND PETERSON BOTH SAID THAT THEY AGREE WITH THE GOVERNOR’S GOAL TO BAN ABORTION.

