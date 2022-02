NOEM UPSET WITH SD GOP OVER HEARTBEAT BILL

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM IS IN THE UNUSUAL SITUATION OF FIGHTING WITH HER OWN PARTY OVER HER PROPOSED HEARTBEAT BILL THAT WOULD BAN ABORTIONS ONCE A FETAL HEARTBEAT IS DETECTED.

NOEM IS CRITICIZING THE HOUSE STATE AFFAIRS COMMITTEE FOR NOT HOLDING A HEARING ON THE BILL WEDNESDAY:

A MOTION TO CONSIDER THE BILL DIED FOR LACK OF A SECOND IN THE COMMITTEE.

NOEM SAYS THERE WAS AN OUTSIDE SOURCE INFLUENCING WHAT HAPPENED:

NOEM ALSO DISAGREES WITH HOUSE SPEAKER SPENCER GOSCH:

A SEARCH OF THE LEGISLATIVE WEBSITE DOESN’T SHOW ANY PENDING BILL RELATED TO FETAL HEARTBEAT ACTIVITY.