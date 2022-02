IOWA PANDEMIC DECLARATION TO EXPIRE MID-FEBRUARY

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS WILL ALLOW THE COVID-19 DISASTER EMERGENCY DECLARATION TO EXPIRE THIS MONTH.

IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH DIRECTOR, KELLY GARCIA SAYS THE PROCLAMATION WAS FIRST ISSUED WITH THE GOVERNOR’S EXECUTIVE AUTHORITY ON MARCH 17TH OF 2020 TO ENABLE CERTAIN PUBLIC HEALTH MITIGATION MEASURES DURING THE STATE’S RESPONSE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC:

GARCIA SAYS WITH THE EXPIRATION OF THE PROCLAMATION THEY WILL SHIFT REPORTING TO AN I-D-P-H MAINTAINED WEBSITE.

WEEKLY REPORTS ON COVID-19 DATA WILL BE PUBLISHED THERE AND THE STATE WILL NO LONGER REQUIRE LONG-TERM CARE FACILITIES TO NOTIFY THE DEPARTMENT WHEN THEY HAVE THREE OR MORE INFECTIONS IN RESIDENTS.

THE VACCINE FINDER TOOL WILL ALSO NO LONGER BE AVAILABLE.

GARCIA SAYS THE CHANGE WILL ALLOW THEM TO FOCUS ON SOME PANDEMIC RELATED THINGS THAT HAVE NOT GOTTEN AS MUCH ATTENTION:

GARCIA SAYS THEY MADE THE DECISION AFTER TALKING WITH HEALTH PROFESSIONALS AND IT WAS THE ULTIMATE DECISION OF THE GOVERNOR TO LET THE PROCLAMATION EXPIRE NOW.