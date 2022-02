HANSEN SAYS LAND OWNER RIGHTS SHOULD BE PROTECTED WHO OPPOSE PIPELINE

A SIOUX CITY STATE LAWMAKER SAYS THE LEGISLATURE SHOULD ACT TO PROTECT THE PRIVATE PROPERTY RIGHTS OF IOWANS WHO DO NOT WANT A CARBON PIPELINE TO CUT THROUGH THEIR LAND.

REPRESENTATIVE STEVE HANSEN OF SIOUX CITY SAYS DEVELOPERS STAND TO REAP MILLIONS OF DOLLARS FROM THESE PROPOSED PIPELINES.

HANSEN4 OC…….BE OUR LANDOWNERS.” :07

HANSEN NOTES THE WOODBURY AND PLYMOUTH COUNTY BOARDS OF SUPERVISORS ARE OPPOSED TO THE STATE GRANTING EMINENT DOMAIN — SO DEVELOPERS CAN ACQUIRE LAND FROM PROPERTY OWNERS WHO HAVEN’T AGREED TO EASEMENTS FOR THE PIPELINES.

HANSEN5 OC……….A BIPARTISAN AGREEMENT.” :09

HANSEN, A DEMOCRAT, SAYS LEGISLATORS SHOULDN’T DEFER TO THE IOWA UTILITIES BOARD ON THE DECISION FOR GRANTING EMINENT DOMAIN FOR THE CARBON PIPELINES.

REPUBLICAN BOBBY KAUFMANN HAS TABLED HIS PLAN TO REQUIRE THAT AT LEAST 70 TO 75 PERCENT OF LANDOWNERS SIGN PIPELINE EASEMENTS BEFORE THE UTILITIES BOARD COULD GRANT DEVELOPERS EMINENT DOMAIN AUTHORITY TO LAND ALONG THE REST OF THE ROUTE.

KAUFMANN SAYS OTHER RECENT UTILITY PROJECTS IN IOWA HAVE BEEN SUCCESSFUL IN OFFERING LANDOWNERS ENOUGH MONEY THAT EMINENT DOMAIN HAS NOT BEEN USED.

Radio Iowa

………………………..