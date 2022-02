ETHANOL EXPANSION BILL PASSES IOWA HOUSE

A BILL DESIGNED TO INCREASE THE AVAILABILITY AND SALES OF GASOLINE WITH A 15 PERCENT ETHANOL BLEND HAS CLEARED THE IOWA HOUSE.

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS PROPOSED AN IOWA RENEWABLE FUELS STANDARD A YEAR AGO, BUT IT STALLED.

HOUSE SPEAKER PAT GRASSLEY SPOKE AFTER THE REVAMPED BILL PASSED ON AN 82-TO-10 VOTE.

UNCERTAINTY ABOUT THE FEDERAL RENEWABLE FUELS STANDARD SPURRED DEVELOPMENT OF THIS STATE PLAN. REPUBLICAN REPRESENTATIVE LEE HEIN OF MONTICELLO SAYS MUCH OF IOWA’S CORN CROP IS DESTINED FOR ETHANOL.

IF THE BILL BECOMES LAW, STATIONS INSTALLING NEW UNDERGROUND STORAGE TANKS AFTER JANUARY 1ST OF NEXT YEAR WOULD BE REQUIRED TO SELL E-15.

THE REQUIREMENT TO SELL E-15 WOULD GO INTO EFFECT FOR ALL STATIONS IN 2026.

THE BILL DOES INCLUDE MANDATORY WAIVERS FOR SMALL GAS STATION OWNERS WHO SHOW THEY CAN’T AFFORD EQUIPMENT UPGRADES REQUIRED FOR HIGHER ETHANOL BLENDS.

THE BILL NOW GOES TO THE SENATE.