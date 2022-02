WOODBURY COUNTY WAGE EMPLOYEES TO RECEIVE 4% PAY HIKE

WOODBURY COUNTY WAGE EMPLOYEES WILL GET A RAISE NEXT YEAR, WITH THE AMOUNT MORE THAN ORIGINALLY PROPOSED BUT NOT AS MUCH AS MANY HOPED.

THE COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS APPROVED A 4 PER CENT RAISE BY A 3-2 VOTE LATE TUESDAY.

THAT’S MORE THAN THE 2.7% PROPOSED, BUT LESS THAN AN AMENDMENT PROPOSED TO GIVE THEM A 7% RAISE.

THAT AMENDMENT FAILED 3-2 WITH SUPERVISORS ROCKY DE WITT AND MATTHEW UNG FAVORING THE HIGHER AMOUNT:

BUT SUPERVISOR JEREMY TAYLOR WAS AMONG THE MAJORITY WHO FELT A HIGHER WAGE INCREASE WOULD RESULT IN A BIG TAX INCREASE TO COUNTY RESIDENTS:

COUNTY SHERIFF CHAD SHEEHAN WAS ONE OF SEVERAL DEPARTMENT HEADS WHO TOLD THE BOARD THAT THEIR EMPLOYEES WERE DESERVING OF A HIGHER RAISE:

DEWITT AND UNG ALSO VOTED AGAINST THE 4% RAISE.