TAYLOR INTRODUCES BILL TO PREVENT CARBON PIPELINE EMINENT DOMAIN

A NORTHWEST IOWA STATE SENATOR HAS INTRODUCED A BILL TO BAN EMINENT DOMAIN FOR PRIVATE PROJECTS ON IOWA AGRICULTURAL LAND.

SENATOR JEFF TAYLOR OF SIOUX CENTER’S PROPOSAL IS IN RESPONSE TO THE PROPOSED SUMMIT AND NAVIGATOR CARBON CAPTURE PIPELINES.

A HEARING ON THE BILL IS EXPECTED SOON IN A SENATE SUBCOMMITTEE.

TAYLOR SAYS LANDOWNERS AND THE PUBLIC WILL BE ABLE TO SPEAK AT THE MEETING. MANY COUNTY BOARDS HAVE EXPRESSED OPPOSITION TO THE SUMMIT AND NAVIGATOR PROPOSALS.

TAYLOR SAYS THERE IS NO EXCUSE TO NOT TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT IOWANS AND THE LAND.