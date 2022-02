SOUTH DAKOTA LAWMAKERS DENY HEARING FOR NOEM’S HEARTBEAT BILL

SOUTH DAKOTA’S HOUSE STATE AFFAIRS COMMITTEE HAS DENIED THE INTRODUCTION OF GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM’S HEARTBEAT BILL THAT WOULD PREVENT AN ABORTION ONCE A HEARTBEAT CAN BE DETECTED.

NOEM ISSUED A STATEMENT SAYING QUOTE “EVERY SINGLE LIFE IS PRECIOUS AND DESERVING OF OUR PROTECTION, BUT APPARENTLY SOUTH DAKOTA LEGISLATORS THINK OTHERWISE.

IT GRIEVES ME THAT THEY WOULD TAKE THIS UNPRECEDENTED ACTION AT THIS TIME BASED ON THE ADVICE OF ONE OUT-OF-STATE LAWYER.”

NOEM SAYS THE U.S. SUPREME COURT HAS ALLOWED THE TEXAS HEARTBEAT ACT TO GO FORWARD THREE TIMES, AND THIS LEGISLATION HAS ESSENTIALLY ENDED ABORTIONS IN TEXAS.

SHE SAYS THIS IS THE FIRST TIME IN DECADES THAT A BILL HAS BEEN DENIED A HEARING.