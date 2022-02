SO. DAKOTA HOUSE PASSES TWO BILLS RESTRICTING TRANSGENDER ACCESS

THE SOUTH DAKOTA HOUSE HAS PASSED TWO BILLS THAT WOULD RESTRICT TRANSGENDER STUDENTS’ ACCESS TO BATHROOMS AND SPORTS.

ONE PASSED 50-17 THAT LIMITS PARTICIPATION IN SPORTS TO THE SEX ASSIGNED AT BIRTH OR TO COED SPORTS, MEANING TRANSGENDER GIRLS AND WOMEN COULD NOT PLAY ON TEAMS THAT MATCH THEIR GENDER.

IT WAS PREVIOUSLY PASSED BY THE SENATE AND HEADS TO GOVERNOR NOEM’S DESK.

THE OTHER BILL LIMITS ACCESS TO BATHROOMS AND LOCKER ROOMS TO THE SEX ASSIGNED AT BIRTH.

REPUBLICAN REPRESENTATIVE FRED DEUTSCH OF FLORENCE WAS THE PRIME SPONSOR OF THAT BILL AND SAYS IT WAS ABOUT PRIVATE, PERSONAL SPACES FOR STUDENTS:

THE BILL WAS TRIGGERED BY A POLICY ON PRIVATE SPACES PASSED BY THE VERMILLION SCHOOL BOARD.

REPUBLICAN SYDNEY DAVIS OF BURBANK HAS KIDS IN THE VERMILLION DISTRICT, AND VOTED NO SAID LEGISLATORS SHOULD DEFEND LOCAL CONTROL:

THAT BILL PASSED 38-29 AND IS HEADED TO A SENATE COMMITTEE.

Jerry Oster contributed to this story