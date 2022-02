REYNOLDS PUSHES FOR CORPORATE TAX RATE REDUCTION

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS IS MAKING A PUBLIC PITCH FOR A REDUCTION IN IOWA’S CORPORATE INCOME TAX RATE.

REYNOLDS DESCRIBED IOWA’S CORPORATE TAX RATE AS A LIABILITY COMPARED TO THE ZERO RATE IN SOUTH DAKOTA AND NEBRASKA’S CORPORATE INCOME TAX OF SEVEN-AND-A-HALF PERCENT.

REYNOLDS GOAL IS TO HAVE IOWA’S CORPORATE TAX RATE LOWERED TO FIVE AND A HALF PER CENT:

HOUSE REPUBLICANS HAVE RELEASED A BILL THAT INCLUDES MOST OF THE GOVERNOR’S TAX PROPOSALS, WITH THE EXCEPTION OF A CORPORATE INCOME TAX CUT.

SENATE REPUBLICANS HAVE A PLAN THAT DOES CUT THE CORPORATE TAX, BUT NOT AS DEEPLY AS REYNOLDS PROPOSES.