OWEN MCLAUGHLIN NAMED USHL FORWARD OF THE WEEK

Sioux City Musketeers forward Owen McLaughlin is the USHL Forward of the Week.

McLaughlin started the weekend with a hat trick and an assist to lead the Muskies to a 7-4 win over Sioux Falls.

He followed that up with three assists against Waterloo the following night.

The North Dakota commit has racked up 34 points this season which ranks him 7th in the USHL.

He also ranks 7th in goals with 19, and 8th in assists with 27.

McLaughlin’s strong play has helped the Muskies push their winning streak to five games and are currently alone in 2nd place.

During the current span the team has racked up 27 goals.

McLaughlin and the Musketeers host Lincoln on Friday,