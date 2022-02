MUSKETEERS ROAD GAME AT SIOUX FALLS SATURDAY POSTPONED

THE SIOUX CITY MUSKETEERS ROAD GAME IN SIOUX FALLS THIS SATURDAY NIGHT HAS BEEN POSTPONED.

THERE WAS A FAILURE IN THE ICE MAKING PLANT AT THE SIOUX FALLS PREMIER CENTER.SO THE STAMPEDE HOMES GAMES SCHEDULED FOR THIS WEEKEND HAVE BEEN POSTPONED.

THE STAMPEDE IS WORKING WITH THE MUSKETEERS TO RESCHEDULE THE GAME, AS WELL AS THE SIOUX FALLS-OMAHA GAME FRIDAY.

FANS WHO HAVE TICKETS FOR THIS WEEKEND SHOULD HOLD ON TO THEM AS THEY WILL BE VALID FOR THE MAKE-UP DATE.

SIOUX CITY WILL PLAY A HOME GAME AGAINST LINCOLN THIS FRIDAY AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER AT 7:05 P.M.