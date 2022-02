SOUTH DAKOTA HOUSE MINORITY LEADER JAMIE SMITH OF SIOUX FALLS HAS MADE IT OFFICIAL THAT HE IS RUNNING FOR GOVERNOR:

SMITH SAYS INCUMBENT REPUBLICAN GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM IS MORE INTERESTED IN BUILDING A NATIONAL PROFILE:

HE SAYS TOO MANY PEOPLE IN SOUTH DAKOTA ARE BEING LEFT BEHIND:

SMITH IS SERVING HIS THIRD TERM IN THE SOUTH DAKOTA HOUSE.