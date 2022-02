SIOUX CITY MAN SENTENCED TO OVER 10 YRS IN PRISON ON METH CHARGE

SIOUX CITY MAN SENTENCED TO OVER 10 YRS IN PRISON ON METH...

A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO OVER TEN YEARS IN PRISON ON FEDERAL DRUG CHARGES.

25-YEAR-OLD FABIAN ALCARAZ-SANTILLAN WAS SENTENCED TO 123 MONTHS IN FEDERAL PRISON FOR CONSPIRACY TO DISTRIBUTE METHAMPHETAMINE.

PROSECUTORS SAY HE AND OTHERS CONSPIRED TO DISTRIBUTE MORE THAN 10 POUNDS OF METHAMPHETAMINE IN THE SIOUX CITY AREA FROM AUGUST THROUGH SEPTEMBER 11TH OF 2020.

ALCARAZ-SANTILLAN RECEIVED MULTIPLE PACKAGES OF METH CONCEALED IN WOMEN’S CORSETS FROM MEXICO WITH THE INTENT FOR FURTHER DISTRIBUTION.

HE REMAINS IN CUSTODY OF THE U.S. MARSHAL UNTIL HE CAN BE TRANSPORTED TO A FEDERAL PRISON.