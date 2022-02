SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED IN THEFT/STALKING INCIDENT

A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING SEVERAL CHARGES FOLLOWING HIS ARREST EARLY TUESDAY AT HIS WESTSIDE RESIDENCE.

29-YEAR-OLD CODY GODDEN IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE THEFT, POSSESSION OF WEAPONS WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE, STALKING, CRIMINAL TRESSPASS AND CRIMINAL MISCHIEF.

POLICE SAY GODDEN ALLEGEDLY WENT TO HIS FORMER GIRLFRIEND’S RESIDENCE SUNDAY NIGHT AND WHEN SHE RETURNED HOME HE APPROACHED HER WITH A KNIFE TOOK HER DRIVER’S LICENSE AND HER KEY FOB BEFORE LEAVING.

A NO CONTACT ORDER WAS ISSUED AND DEPUTIES AND OFFICERS WENT TO HIS ELKHART AVENUE RESIDENCE WITH A SEARCH WARRANT AND TO TALK TO GODDEN. ABOUT HIS INVOLVEMENT IN THE REPORTED ROBBERY/THEFT.

GODDEN WAS INSIDE THE RESIDENCE BUT REFUSED TO OPEN THE DOOR AND WAS EVENTUALLY TAKEN INTO CUSTODY.

HE WAS FOUND IN POSSESSION OF THE WOMAN’S STOLEN DRIVERS LICENSE AND A LARGE KNIFE AND SHOTGUN WERE RECOVERED FROM HIS TRUCK.

GODDEN IS BEING HELD ON $10,300 BOND.