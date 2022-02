SD HOUSE ADVANCES GENDER SCHOOL BILL

THE SOUTH DAKOTA HOUSE STATE AFFAIRS COMMITTEE IS ADVANCING A BILL THAT WOULD DIVIDE PUBLIC SCHOOL BATHROOM USE BY STUDENTS’ SEX ASSIGNED AT BIRTH.

THE BILL WOULD ALSO APPLY TO CHANGING ROOMS, SHOWERS, AND OVERNIGHT SLEEPING ACCOMMODATIONS.

THAT EFFECTIVELY WOULD BAN TRANSGENDER STUDENTS FROM USING ACCOMMODATIONS THAT DO NOT MATCH THEIR BIRTH GENDER.

REPRESENTATIVE FRED DEUTSCH INTRODUCED THE BILL AS A RESPONSE TO POLICIES IN THE VERMILLION SCHOOL DISTRICT THAT WOULD PROVIDE THE OPPOSITE OF WHAT THE BAN WOULD APPLY TO.