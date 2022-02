PILLEN BRINGS NEB GOVERNOR’S CAMPAIGN TO SIOUXLAND

NEBRASKA REPUBLICAN JIM PILLEN BROUGHT HIS CAMPAIGN TO BECOME THE STATE’S NEXT GOVERNOR TO SIOUXLAND TUESDAY,

PILLEN WAS INTRODUCED BY NEBRASKA FARM BUREAU PRESIDENT MARK MCHARGUE, WHOSE AGENCY ENDORSED PILLEN IN LINCOLN EARLIER IN THE DAY:

PILLEN1 OC……..DO THAT JOB. :23

PILLEN IS A VETERINARIAN, LIVESTOCK PRODUCER, FARMER AND CHRISTIAN CONSERVATIVE WHO HAS ALSO BEEN ENDORSED BY OUTGOING GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS.

PILLEN SAYS RUNNING GOVERNMENT MORE EFFICIENTLY AND PROTECTING OUR CHILDREN’S FUTURE IN THE STATE ARE PRIORITIES:

PILLEN2 OC……….GET THAT SOLVED. :26

PILLEN SAYS AGRICULTURE IS IN HIS DNA, AND HE WILL FIGHT TO STOP THREATS AGAINST THE STATE’S AG INDUSTRY FROM OUTSIDERS:

PILLEN3 OC……..SAVES THE PLANET. :22

PILLEN AND HIS WIFE SUZANNE, HAVE FOUR CHILDREN AND SEVEN GRANDCHILDREN AND LIVE IN COLUMBUS,