NEBRASKA LAWMAKERS CONSIDER HIGHWAY 81 & 20 EXPANSION

A BILL TO ENCOURAGE HIGHWAY EXPANSION THROUGH ADDITIONAL STATE FUNDING WAS HEARD BY THE NEBRASKA SENATE’S TRANSPORTATION AND TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMMITTEE.

LB-1274 BY NORFOLK SENATOR MIKE FLOOD, WOULD HELP FUND, PLAN, DESIGN AND PURCHASE RIGHTS OF WAY FOR PORTIONS OF U.S. HIGHWAY 81 FROM YORK TO COLUMBUS AND NORFOLK TO THE SOUTH DAKOTA BORDER.

IT WOULD ALSO INCLUDE NEBRASKA HIGHWAY 20 FROM U.S. HIGHWAY 81 TO THE IOWA BORDER.

THE PROJECT WOULD PROVIDE FOUR-LANE CONTINUITY, CONNECT URBAN CENTERS WITH A POPULATION OF 15,000 OR MORE TO INTERSTATE 80 AND ADD ROUTES WITH DAILY TRAFFIC OF 500 OR MORE HEAVY COMMERCIAL VEHICLES.

THE PROJECT HAS AN ESTIMATED TOTAL COST OF $100 MILLION DOLLARS.

THE COMMITTEE TOOK NO IMMEDIATE ACTION ON THE BILL.