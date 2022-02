FRANKEN SAYS COMPROMISE NEEDS TO RETURN TO CONGRESS

RETIRED THREE-STAR ADMIRAL MIKE FRANKEN HAS RAISED OVER $750,000 IN INDIVIDUAL DONATIONS SINCE LAUNCHING HIS CAMPAIGN LAST OCTOBER FOR THE U.S. SENATE IN IOWA.

THE DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE RAISED OVER $300,000 DURING THE MONTH OF JANUARY AND SAYS IOWANS ARE TIRED OF THE DIVISIVENESS IN GOVERNMENT AND THIS COUNTRY:

FRANKEN, WHO IS FROM SIOUX COUNTY AND HAS A HOME IN SIOUX CITY, SAYS HE THINKS BOTH DEMOCRATS AND REPUBLICANS NEED TO FIND WAYS TO COMPROMISE ON ISSUES LIKE PRESIDENT BIDEN’S BUILD BACK BETTER BILL, WHICH RECENTLY FAILED WITHOUT SUPPORT FROM ALL DEMOCRATS IN THE SENATE:

HE SAYS ONE OF THE THINGS IN THAT BILL HE LIKES IS EXPANDING THE ELECTRICAL GRID:

HE SAYS NO ONE PRESIDENT HAS EVER BEEN RESPONSIBLE FOR A MAJOR SWING IN FUEL PRICES, AND IS OPTIMISTIC THAT THE ECONOMY WILL TURN AROUND THIS YEAR:

FRANKEN WAS RAISED IN RURAL NORTHWEST IOWA AND SPENT HIS FORMATIVE YEARS IN HIS DAD’S FARM SHOP AS A WELDER AND LATHE OPERATOR.

FRANKEN SERVED IN VARIOUS POLICY-MAKING, STRATEGY AND PLANNING ROLES INCLUDING CHIEF OF LEGISLATIVE AFFAIRS FOR THE DEPARTMENT OF THE NAVY.

HE COMMANDED THE DESTROYER USS WINSTON S CHURCHILL AND WAS THE TASK FORCE COMMANDER FOR THE 4,000 US PERSONNEL IN EAST AFRICA.

HE RETIRED FROM MILITARY SERVICE AS A THREE-STAR ADMIRAL IN 2017.